Actress claims Weinstein raped her

American actress Rose McGowan has stated more frankly what she has long suggested: “HW raped me.” “HW” was apparently in reference to Harvey Weinstein.

It came as claims that Weinstein sexually abused an unnamed actress in London were being investigated by Scotland Yard.

In a series of tweets on Thursday, McGowan addressed Amazon chief Jeff Bezos and said she had repeatedly told an Amazon Studios executive that “HW raped me”.

McGowan said the executive had told her it was not proven and she said: “I am the proof.”

In subsequent tweets, McGowan appeared to suggest that Amazon Studios, which is overseen by Roy Price, previously dropped a project penned by McGowan after she insisted Weinstein not be involved.

Responding to the latest claims, Weinstein’s representative, Sallie Hofmeister, said Weinstein “unequivocally denies . . . any allegations of non-consensual contact”.

Oscar-winning director Oliver Stone yesterday said disgraced movie mogul Weinstein was being “condemned by a vigilante system” as people rush to pass judgment on allegations he sexually abused and raped multiple women.

Weinstein, one of Hollywood’s most influential producers, has been accused by more than a dozen women of sexual harassment, assault and rape in a series of media investigations by the New York Times and the New Yorker magazine.

Police in New York and the United Kingdom have since launched investigations following the publication of an avalanche of claims that go back decades.

The reports have sparked both outrage and soul-searching in Hollywood over the treatment and exploitation of women, particularly young and aspiring actresses.

But yesterday Stone said he believed the industry and the public were prematurely judging Weinstein.