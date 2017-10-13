At least 46 dead as Vietnam suffers worst floods in years

Heavy rain in northern and central Vietnam triggered floods and landslides that killed 46 people, while 33 were missing in the worst such disaster in years, the search and rescue committee said yesterday.

Vietnam often suffers destructive storms and floods due to its long coastline. More than 200 people were killed in storms last year.

“In the past 10 years, we haven’t suffered from such severe and intense floods,” state-run Vietnam Television quoted Agriculture Minister Nguyen Xuan Cuong as saying.

A typhoon tore a destructive path across central Vietnam just last month, flooding and damaging homes and knocking out power lines.

The latest floods hit Vietnam on Monday.

“Our entire village has had sleepless nights . . . it’s impossible to fight against this water, it’s the strongest in years,” a resident in northwestern Hoa Binh province was quoted by VTV as saying.