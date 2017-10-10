‘Trump could set US on path to world war’

Top Republican slams president for running his office like a reality show

A top Republican politician has warned that US President Donald Trump’s impulsive threats against other countries could set America on the path to World War 3, in comments capping an unusually hostile and public feud between the pair on social media.

Bob Corker, who chairs the powerful Senate Foreign Relations Committee, slammed the president for running his office like a reality show.

It was a stinging rebuke against a sitting president of his own party that was remarkable – even by the volatile standards of the Trump administration.

The public spat between the former allies could also undermine Trump’s legislative agenda, with Corker’s vote vital to the fate of the Iran nuclear deal and passing tax reform.

“He concerns me,” Corker told The New York Times newspaper.

“The president would have to concern anyone who cares about our nation.”

The drama erupted in the morning, when Trump tweeted that Corker had decided against running for re-election because he lacked the guts, and the senator replying that the White House had become an adult daycare centre.

The highly unusual exchange came seemingly out of nowhere on a rainy Sunday morning that Trump began in the White House before skies cleared and he headed to a nearby golf course.

Corker, a respected moderate who once supported Trump, has emerged in recent months as one of the president’s most outspoken Republican critics.

He recently said that only the presence of the generals in Trump’s inner circle had kept the White House from descending into chaos.

Trump made no mention of that remark in his volley of tweets, instead attacking Corker for his decision to return to private life, saying that the Tennessee Republican bore heavy responsibility for what Trump considers the deeply flawed nuclear deal with Iran.

“Senator Bob Corker begged me to endorse him for re-election in Tennessee. I said ‘no’ and he dropped out (said he could not win without my endorsement),” Trump wrote in a series of tweets.

“He also wanted to be Secretary of State, I said ‘no thanks’. He is also largely responsible for the horrendous Iran deal!”

Trump called Corker a negative voice who would “stand in the way of our great agenda”.