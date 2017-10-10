Boko Haram trials begin

Nigeria yesterday prepared for its first major prosecutions of suspects linked to the Boko Haram conflict in closed-door trials at a military base.

The defendants have all been arrested and detained since the start of the Islamist insurgency in the country’s northeast in 2009.

The justice ministry announced last month that about 1 670 detainees would go on trial at a civilian court at a military base in Kainji, in the central state of Niger.

A further 651 others held at the Giwa barracks in the capital of the northeastern state of Borno, Maiduguri, would then be tried.

A government source involved in the process said from Kainji that defence and prosecution lawyers arrived early yesterday to prepare for the cases.

“But from all indications, the whole of today will be used for administrative purposes,” he said on condition of anonymity.