Rally against Catalan independence

With breakaway crisis continuing, pro-unity gathering in Barcelona shows how divided region is

Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of Catalonia’s capital Barcelona yesterday to express their opposition to any declaration of independence from Spain – showing just how divided the region is on the issue.

The protesters rallied in central Barcelona, waving Spanish and Catalan flags and banners saying “Catalonia is Spain” and “Together we are stronger”, as politicians on both sides hardened their positions in the country’s worst political crisis for decades.

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said at the weekend he would not rule out removing Catalonia’s government and calling a fresh election in the region, if it claimed independence, as well as suspend its existing autonomous status.

The stark warning came days before Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont is expected to address the region’s parliament tomorrow, when he could unilaterally declare independence.

“We feel both Catalan and Spanish,” Araceli Ponze, 72, said as she rallied in Barcelona yesterday.

“We are facing a tremendous unknown. We will see what happens this week, but we have to speak out loudly so they know what we want.”

The wealthy northeastern region of 7.5 million people, which has its own language and culture, held an independence referendum on Sunday last week – in defiance of a Spanish court ban.

More than 90% of the 2.3 million people who voted backed secession, Catalan officials had said.

But that turnout represented only 43% of the region’s 5.3 million eligible voters, as many opponents of independence had stayed away.

The Spanish government had sent thousands of national police into the region to prevent that vote.

About 900 people were injured when the police fired rubber bullets and charged crowds with truncheons in scenes that shocked Spain and the world, and dramatically escalated the dispute.

Losing Catalonia is almost unthinkable for the government.

It would deprive Spain of about 16% of its people, a fifth of its economic output and more than a quarter of its exports.