May tries to rally party faithful

British Prime Minister Theresa May’s attempt to enthuse her divided party was overshadowed yesterday by an extended coughing fit, a prankster and even some letters falling off the slogan on stage behind her.

May had wanted to reset her Conservative agenda to try to reassert her authority, but was forced to stop several times – by coughing fits that forced her to take drinks of water and even a lozenge from her finance minister, and once when a protester waved a dismissal notice under her nose.

Near the end of her speech, several letters fell off the party slogan placed on the wall just behind her: “Building a country that works for everyone”.

The 61-year-old May won standing ovations for pressing on with the address, in which she took a more personal tone – saying she did not mind being called the “Ice Maiden” and describing her great sadness at not having children.

After leading her party into an election in June that cost it its parliamentary majority, May badly needed to present herself as an effective leader.

She offered Conservative members hungry for ideas a renewal of traditional values while making new promises to the younger generation and those just about managing.

“This is a Conservatism I believe in, a Conservatism of fairness and justice and opportunity for all, a Conservatism that keeps the British dream alive for a new generation,” she told the cheering crowd.

“That’s what I’m in this for,” she said, in a phrase she repeated at least eight times.

“That’s what we must all be in this for.”

Brexit Minister David Davis said it had been a very good speech, and had hit all the issues people cared about.