More than 20 dead in Las Vegas shooting: police

At least 20 people were killed and more than 100 wounded when a gunman opened fire on a country music concert in Las Vegas on Sunday, police said.

“We have in excess of 100-plus injured and excess of 20-plus that have died at this point,” Las Vegas Metro Police Sheriff Joseph Lombardo told a press conference.

The gunman, who was a local man, was killed after police “engaged the suspect,” Lombardo told reporters.

Police swarmed the Las Vegas strip following reports of multiple shots fired from the Mandalay Bay casino, police and US media reported.

“We’re investigating reports of an active shooter near/around Mandalay Bay Casino,” police said earlier on Twitter.

Several people including a police officer had been shot at a nearby outdoor concert, the Las Vegas Sun newspaper reported.

The Las Vegas hospital was taking in “several” people with gunshot wounds, University Medical Center spokeswoman Danita Cohen told the paper.

Video footage circulating on Twitter purportedly of the Mandalay Bay showed a crowd enjoying a concert before what sounds like volleys of automatic gunfire halt the performance.