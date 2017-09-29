Mugabe lashes out at party ‘Judases’

Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe accused unnamed officials of his own party yesterday of trying to push him into retiring and likened them to the biblical betrayer Judas.

The 93-year-old Mugabe, one of the world’s oldest leaders, has been in power since Zimbabwe gained independence from Britain in 1980.

He intends to seek another five-year term at elections due next year.

In public, his party, Zanu-PF, has rallied behind him, but in private its members are deeply divided over his continued leadership and who will eventually take over from him.

Mugabe, who has repeatedly said his party will choose his successor when the time comes, said he was going nowhere and accused some party officials of supporting him during the day while plotting against him behind his back.

“Others are like those that Jesus spoke about during his last supper, when he said, ‘Some of you eating with me here shall betray me’. The Judas Iscariots. They are here among us,” Mugabe said at the burial of a party member.

“They want to cause leadership change . . . for the president to step down.