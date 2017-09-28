Puerto Rico short of clean water

A week after Hurricane Maria slammed into Puerto Rico, most of its 3.4 million residents are scrambling to find clean water – with experts concerned about a looming public health crisis posed by the island’s damaged water system.

Hundreds of people crowded around a government water tanker in the northeastern municipality of Canovanas with containers of every size and shape after a wait that had lasted days for many.

“This is the first tank they have brought here,” carpenter Juan Cruz, who was helping to fill the containers, said.

“That is why the people are creating such a commotion, so they can survive.”

The US territory’s water woes are tied to the collapse of its power grid as electricity is needed to pump, treat and filter water that shows up in household taps.

With the grid incapacitated, diesel-powered generators are needed to clean and move water where it needs to go.

However, the island did not have nearly enough generators to do that and fuel to run them was scarce, utility officials said.

Only about 40% to 45% of the customers of the Puerto Rico Aqueduct and Sewer Authority had potable water as of Tuesday, company authorities said.