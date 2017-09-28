End to ban on women driving hailed

World leaders praise Saudi Arabia’s decision as positive step towards gender equality in Gulf state

Saudi Arabia’s historic decision to allow women to drive won plaudits internationally and inside the conservative kingdom yesterday, as euphoria was mixed with disbelief among activists who had long fought the ban.

King Salman’s decree, which takes effect in June, is part of an ambitious reform push that runs the risk of a backlash from religious hardliners.

Saudi Arabia was the only country in the world to impose a ban on women driving and its maintenance was seen as a symbol of repression in the Gulf kingdom.

US President Donald Trump welcomed the decision to end the ban as a positive step toward promoting the rights and opportunities of women in Saudi Arabia.

British Prime Minister Theresa May hailed it as an important step towards gender equality.

Saudi Arabia would use the preparatory period until June to expand licensing facilities and develop the infrastructure to accommodate millions of new drivers, state media said.

Conservative clerics in Saudi Arabia, an absolute monarchy ruled according to Islamic sharia law, have long opposed lifting the ban, arguing that it would lead to promiscuity.

One of them even claimed that driving harmed women’s ovaries.

The announcement on Tuesday comes after decades of resistance from women activists, many of whom were jailed for flouting the prohibition.

“A glorious day. Can’t hold back my tears,” tweeted Saudi shura council member Latifah Alshaalan.

“Congratulations to the women of my homeland.”

Activist Manal al-Sharif, who led the 2011 “Women2Drive” protest movement, tweeted: “Today, the last country on earth to allow women to drive . . . we did it.”