Tensions rise after Trump’s ‘war’ tweets

North Korea has boosted defences on its east coast, a South Korean legislator said yesterday after the North said US President Donald Trump had declared war and that it would shoot down US bombers flying near the peninsula.

Tensions have escalated since North Korea conducted its sixth and most powerful nuclear test on September 3, but the rhetoric has reached a new level in recent days with leaders on both sides exchanging threats and insults.

North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho said Trump’s Twitter comments, in which the US leader said Ri and leader Kim Jong-un “won’t be around much longer” if they acted on their threats, amounted to a declaration of war and that Pyongyang had the right to take countermeasures.

South Korean legislator Lee Cheol-uoo, briefed by the country’s spy agency, said the reclusive North was in fact bolstering its defences by moving aircraft to its east coast and taking other measures after US bombers flew close to the Korean peninsula at the weekend.

Lee said the United States ap- peared to have disclosed the flight route of the bombers intentionally because North Korea seemed to be unaware.

Ri said on Monday the North’s right to countermeasures includ- ed shooting down US bombers “even when they are not inside [our] airspace border”.