Watershed moment for Germany

Exit polls show Merkel victory – but bombshell as hard-right makes inroads

Chancellor Angela Merkel clinched a fourth term in Germany’s election yesterday, but her victory was clouded by the hardright AfD party winning its first seats in parliament.

Merkel, who after 12 years in power held a double-digit lead for most of the campaign, scored about 33% of the vote with her conservative Christian Union (CDU/CSU) bloc, according to exit polls.

Its nearest rivals, the Social Democrats and their candidate Martin Schulz, came in a distant second, with a post-war record low 20% to 21%.

But in a bombshell for the German establishment, the anti-Islam, anti-immigration Alternative for Germany (AfD) captured about 13%, making it the country’s third-biggest political force.

While the likelihood of the AfD winning seats was clear for months, commentators called its strong showing a watershed moment in the history of the German republic.

Supporters gathered at the party headquarters in Berlin cried out with joy as public television reported the outcome, many joining in a chorus of the German national anthem.

The four-year-old nationalist party with links to the far-right French National Front and Britain’s UKIP has been shunned by Germany’s mainstream.

It is now headed for the opposition benches of the Bundestag lower house, dramatically boosting its visibility and state financing.

Alarmed by the prospect of what Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel branded real Nazis entering the Bundestag for the first time since World War 2, the candidates had used their final days of campaigning to implore voters to reject the populists.