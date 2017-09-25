Trump cranks up N Korea threats
US President Donald Trump dialled up the rhetoric against North Korea again at the weekend, warning the country’s foreign minister that he and leader Kim Jong-un “won’t be around much longer”, as Pyongyang staged a major anti-US rally.
North Korea’s foreign minister Ri Yong-ho told the UN General Assembly on Saturday that targeting the US mainland with its rockets was inevitable after “Mr Evil President” Trump called Pyongyang’s leader a “rocket man” on a suicide mission.
“Just heard foreign minister of North Korea speak at UN. If he echoes thoughts of Little Rocket Man, they won’t be around much longer,” Trump said on Twitter late on Saturday.
Trump and Kim have traded increasingly threatening and personal insults as Pyongyang races towards its goal of developing a nuclear-tipped missile capable of reaching the US mainland. North Korea’s state-run television KRT yesterday aired a video showing tens of thousands of people attending an anti-US rally at Kim Il Sung square in Pyongyang on Saturday.
The North’s official KCNA news agency said more than 100 000 people had gathered for the rally.
“We are waiting for the right time to have a final battle with the US, the evil empire, and to remove the US from the world,” KCNA quoted a Red Guards commanding officer, Ri Il-bae, as saying.
On Friday, Kim described Trump as a “mentally deranged US dotard” whom he would tame with fire.
Kim said the North would consider the highest level of hard-line countermeasure in history against the US and that Trump’s comments had confirmed his nuclear programme was the correct path.
On Thursday, Trump threatened in his maiden UN address to “totally destroy” the country of 26 million people.