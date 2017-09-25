Trump cranks up N Korea threats

US President Donald Trump dialled up the rhetoric against North Korea again at the weekend, warning the country’s foreign minister that he and leader Kim Jong-un “won’t be around much longer”, as Pyongyang staged a major anti-US rally.

North Korea’s foreign minister Ri Yong-ho told the UN General Assembly on Saturday that targeting the US mainland with its rockets was inevitable after “Mr Evil President” Trump called Pyongyang’s leader a “rocket man” on a suicide mission.

“Just heard foreign minister of North Korea speak at UN. If he echoes thoughts of Little Rocket Man, they won’t be around much longer,” Trump said on Twitter late on Saturday.

Trump and Kim have traded increasingly threatening and personal insults as Pyongyang races towards its goal of developing a nuclear-tipped missile capable of reaching the US mainland. North Korea’s state-run television KRT yesterday aired a video showing tens of thousands of people attending an anti-US rally at Kim Il Sung square in Pyongyang on Saturday.