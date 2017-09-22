Trump vows more sanctions in battle with N Korea
President Donald Trump said yesterday the United States would add more sanctions against North Korea, while US allies have called for enforcing existing international sanctions as the best way to get Pyongyang to give up its nuclear weapons programme.
The sanctions were not expected to further target oil, a senior Trump administration official said.
Tensions have risen in recent weeks over North Korea’s nuclear and ballistic missile tests, despite intense pressure from world powers.
The UN Security Council has unanimously imposed nine rounds of sanctions on North Korea since 2006, the latest earlier this month capping fuel supplies to the isolated state.
“We will be putting more sanctions on North Korea,” Trump said at a meeting with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in New York on the sidelines of the annual gathering of world leaders at the United Nations.
Trump warned North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in a speech to the UN General Assembly on Tuesday that the United States, if threatened, would totally destroy his country of 26 million people.
It was Trump’s most direct military threat to attack North Korea and his latest expression of concern about Pyongyang’s repeated launching of ballistic missiles over Japan and underground nuclear tests.
In response, North Korea told a United Nations rights panel that international sanctions imposed would endanger the survival of North Korean children.
Pyongyang’s UN ambassador in Geneva, Han Tae-song, said fresh sanctions were hampering the production of nutritional goods for children and the provision of textbooks.
In his address, South Korea President Moon Jae-in called for the North Korean nuclear crisis to be handled to maintain peace on the divided Korean peninsula.
Sanctions were needed to bring Pyongyang to the negotiating table and force it to give up its nuclear weapons, but Seoul was not seeking North Korea’s collapse, Moon said.
“All of our endeavours are to prevent war from breaking out and maintain peace,” Moon said.
Pyongyang’s nuclear issue needed to be managed stably so that tensions did not become overly intensified and accidental military clashes would not destroy peace, he said.
Moon, a former human rights activist whom Trump has accused of appeasement towards North Korea, said: “We will not seek unification by absorption or artificial means.
“If North Korea makes a decision to stand on the right side of history, we are ready to assist, together with the international community.”
South Korea approved a plan yesterday to send $8-million (R106-million) worth of aid to North Korea. – Reuters