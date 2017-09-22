Sisters score university-education coup for conjoined twins in Tanzania

A pair of conjoined sisters are settling into campus life at a Tanzanian university, a first in a country where disabled people are often marginalised or abandoned at birth.

Maria and Consolata Mwakikuti, 20, who are joined at the abdomen, have become minor celebrities in the country, where the media have closely followed their path through high school and arrival at university earlier this month.

Mwazarau Mathola, spokeswoman for the Ruaha Catholic University in Iringa in the centre of the country, said yesterday the women had arrived a few weeks before classes start next month to get used to their new life and take computer lessons.

“A separate house has been provided for them, furnished and set up for their needs, because they can’t be housed in normal student accommodation,” she said.

A couch has been installed in their classroom to allow them to sit comfortably, and they have a carer.

The twins were abandoned by their mother after the death of their father, and later taken in by a Catholic mission.