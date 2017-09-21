Bags of trouble for airport luggage man

A Singaporean baggage handler has been charged with mischief for allegedly swapping tags on hundreds of suitcases at the city-state’s airport, causing them to end up at the wrong destination.

Tay Boon Keh, 63, could be jailed if found guilty of having swapped the tags on 286 bags at Changi Airport, one of the world’s busiest hubs and often voted the world’s best airport.