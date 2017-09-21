Bags of trouble for airport luggage man
A Singaporean baggage handler has been charged with mischief for allegedly swapping tags on hundreds of suitcases at the city-state’s airport, causing them to end up at the wrong destination.
Tay Boon Keh, 63, could be jailed if found guilty of having swapped the tags on 286 bags at Changi Airport, one of the world’s busiest hubs and often voted the world’s best airport.
Tay, who appeared in court on Tuesday, is facing 286 counts of mischief.
Luggage originally bound for various parts of the world, including Perth, Manila, Frankfurt, London and San Francisco, was affected, according to court documents.
The charges say Tay knew that he was likely to cause wrongful loss to the Singapore airport operator. His motives remained unclear and were not stated in the charges.