US puts Thulsie twins on terror list
The US State Department has designated South African twin brothers Tony-Lee and Brandon-Lee Thulsie on an executive order as specially designated global terrorists.
The department said the order imposed strict sanctions on foreigners determined to have committed‚ or pose a significant risk of committing‚ acts of terrorism that threaten the country’s security, that of US nationals or foreign policy.
The designations seek to deny the twins the resources they need to plan and carry out attacks.
All of their property and interests in property subject to US jurisdiction were blocked‚ and US citizens were prohibited from engaging in any transactions with them.
The Thulsie brothers were arrested during raids in South Africa in July last year for their alleged links to the terrorist organisation IS.
At the time of their arrest‚ it was alleged that the twins had been plotting attacks targeting Jewish individuals and institutions and foreign embassies‚ including the US Embassy in South Africa.
The Thulsies attempted to travel to Syria to fight for IS and recruited others to join the terrorist group.
The twins will appear in the Johannesburg High Court on October 20.