The US State Department has designated South African twin brothers Tony-Lee and Brandon-Lee Thulsie on an executive order as specially designated global terrorists.

The department said the order imposed strict sanctions on foreigners determined to have committed‚ or pose a significant risk of committing‚ acts of terrorism that threaten the country’s security, that of US nationals or foreign policy.

The designations seek to deny the twins the resources they need to plan and carry out attacks.

All of their property and interests in property subject to US jurisdiction were blocked‚ and US citizens were prohibited from engaging in any transactions with them.