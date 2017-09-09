Get paid for cuddling puppies

Animal lovers can now live the dream by getting paid to hang out with puppies and kittens all day long thanks to a unique job opportunity at an Australian animal shelter.

They say the ideal candidate will probably follow more dogs on Instagram than family members and would likely prefer a doggy date to a Tinder date.

“We have just had a litter of five adorable 10-week-old Kelpie X puppies arrive at our shelter after they were found abandoned in a bin,” a spokesperson said.