Get paid for cuddling puppies
Animal lovers can now live the dream by getting paid to hang out with puppies and kittens all day long thanks to a unique job opportunity at an Australian animal shelter.
They say the ideal candidate will probably follow more dogs on Instagram than family members and would likely prefer a doggy date to a Tinder date.
“We have just had a litter of five adorable 10-week-old Kelpie X puppies arrive at our shelter after they were found abandoned in a bin,” a spokesperson said.
“With these little guys and a huge influx of other new animals, we’re in urgent need for some extra help.
“We’re looking for the ultimate animal lover to look after our furry friends, helping out at the home in Carlton, Sydney. And, Airtasker are offering you $500 (about R7 000) for the privilege!”
The advert has been a hit on social media, with one person replying calling it a “dream job”.
Another shared it with a friend suggesting: “Let’s quit work and do this instead.”
– The Telegraph
One thought on “Get paid for cuddling puppies”
Wow, wish i had this near where i live, dallas, ga.