Frantic operation to rescue men trapped in flooded mine

Rescuers yesterday desperately tried to contact eight miners missing in a flooded Siberian diamond mine as investigators opened a probe into suspected violations of safety rules.

The accident on Friday at the mine in the Sakha region about 4 000km east of Moscow saw water flood in from a disused crater.

Russia’s Investigative Committee, which probes serious crimes, said yesterday it had opened a criminal case over suspected breaches of safety procedures at the mine, owned by the country’s largest diamond producer Alrosa, punishable by up to three years in jail.

Rescuers helped an injured miner escape on Saturday, bringing the total who have been evacuated to 143. He was admitted to hospital in a serious condition with hypothermia.

Specialised climbers were yesterday working to try to establish communications with the section where the remaining eight men were believed to be trapped by sending a signal through a drainage pipe, Alrosa said in a statement.