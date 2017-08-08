Defiant North Korea warns of retaliation

Nukes will not be put on negotiating table, foreign minister says

North Korea vowed yesterday that tough new United Nations sanctions would not stop it from developing its nuclear arsenal, as it rejected talks and angrily warned the United States of retaliation.

The message of defiance was the first major response to the US-drafted sanctions, which the UN Security Council unanimously approved at the weekend and which could cost North Korea $1-billion (R13.2-billion) a year.

The North’s sole major ally China, accused by the United States of doing too little to rein in Pyongyang, piled on the diplomatic pressure by vowing to fully implement the new sanctions.

“We will under no circumstances put the nukes and ballistics rockets on [the] negotiating table,” North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho said in the Philippine capital Manila, where he was attending a regional security forum.

“Neither shall we flinch even an inch from the road to bolstering up the nuclear forces chosen by ourselves unless the hostile policy and nuclear threat of the US against the DPRK [North Korea] are fundamentally eliminated,” he said.

Earlier, North Korea threatened to make the United States “pay the price for its crime thousands of times” for drafting the sanctions.

Ri was among two dozen ministers attending the security forum, including Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and top diplomats from other Asia-Pacific nations.

For his part, Tillerson ruled out a quick return to dialogue with North Korea, saying Washington would only consider talks if Pyongyang halted its ballistic missile programme.

“The best signal that North Korea could send that they’re prepared to talk would be to stop these missile launches,” Tillerson said.

He did hold out the prospect of US envoys at some point sitting down with Pyongyang, but refused to say how long the North might have to refrain from testing more long-range missiles beforehand.