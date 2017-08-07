Twelve dead in Nigeria shooting

Church members gunned down in early morning attack after failed attempt to kill local chief’s son

Twelve worshippers were shot dead at a church in southeast Nigeria yesterday, with authorities suggesting the bloodshed was due to a local feud. Five gunmen opened fire at about 6am at St Philip’s church in Ozubulu near the city of Onitsha, unleashing terror on the congregation, witnesses said.

Chukwuma Emeka said he had just stepped out of the church to stretch his legs “when I heard gunshots and screaming and people running inside”.

“When the chaos subsided I went inside, I saw my fellow church members dead in a pool of their own blood and many others were screaming in pain.”

Attacks on churches are rare in southern Nigeria, where there is a predominantly Christian population.

But the country’s mainly Muslim north has been gripped in a violent campaign by Boko Haram jihadists, who specialise in targeting religious centres.

There were varying accounts of what happened in Ozubulu. Witnesses said five gunmen in masks stormed the church, but police said the killing was the work of a lone shooter.

“So far, 12 persons have been confirmed dead and deposited in the mortuary here,” a worker at Nnamdi Azikwe University Teaching Hospital said.

Several worshippers with gunshot wounds were also receiving treatment at the hospital, the source said.