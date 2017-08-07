Air passenger in wheelchair bust with 25kg of gold

A man accused of posing as a wheelchair user in an elaborate plot to smuggle 25kg of gold past customs was arrested at Bangladesh’s main international airport yesterday.

The bullion bust, worth an estimated $1.5-million (R20.1-million), was the largest this year by airport officials in Bangladesh, who have been battling a record surge in gold smuggling in recent years.

Customs officials became suspicious when they noticed Jamil Akhter, who was using a wheelchair as he cleared immigration, had travelled overseas 13 times this year.

“Our team challenged him and found 250 pieces of gold weighing 25kg beneath his undergarments taped to his thighs,” airport customs spokesman Ahsanul Kabir said.

“The market price of the recovered gold is $1.5-million (R20.1-million). It is the single biggest haul this year.”

Officials earlier yesterday also found 6kg of gold taped inside the toilet of a passenger aircraft flown from Singapore, he said.