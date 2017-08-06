Bride jailed for pulling gun out of dress on husband

Weddings are meant to be a time for love and celebration, but a bride’s big day was ruined when she was arrested on assault charges over an alleged gun incident.

Tennessee bride Kate Prichard allegedly pulled a gun out of her wedding dress and put it to her groom’s head during a drunken motel argument, just hours after the wedding.

The 25-year-old pointed the 9mm handgun at her new husband James Burton’s head and pulled the trigger. However, it was not loaded, police say.