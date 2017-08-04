Ties at ‘very dangerous low’

US President Donald Trump said relations with Russia had hit an all-time and very dangerous low yesterday, putting the blame on Congress after he reluctantly approved sanctions against Moscow.

After Moscow called the sanctions a declaration of economic war that had exposed the US president’s weakness, an angry Trump lashed out at his own politicians who had overwhelmingly approved the measures.

“Our relationship with Russia is at an all-time & very dangerous low,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

“You can thank Congress, the same people that can’t even give us HCare!” he added in reference to a recent defeat in the Senate on his healthcare reform plans.

Trump’s outburst came a day after he grudgingly signed off on the sanctions, calling the legislation significantly flawed.

Trump’s presidency has been overshadowed by allegations that his campaign team colluded with Moscow during last year’s US presidential campaign in which he defeated Hillary Clinton.

After meeting his Russian counterpart at a G20 summit in Germany last month, Trump said he wanted to work more closely with Moscow on areas such as the conflict in Syria.

But the legislation – which includes measures against North Korea and Iran – greatly limits his room for manoeuvre and underlines the lack of trust from politicians, even though his own Republican Party controls both houses of Congress.

The sanctions target the Russian energy sector in particular, giving Washington the ability to sanction companies involved in developing Russian pipelines.

It also places curbs on some Russian weapons exporters and constrains Trump’s ability to waive the penalties.

Moscow, which announced a series of retaliatory measures last weekend, has painted the bill’s passage in the Senate as a humiliation for Trump.