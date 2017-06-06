Putin denies pre-election US contacts

Russian President Vladimir Putin has denied knowledge of a reported pre-inauguration proposal by President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and top aide Jared Kushner to set up a secret, bug-proof communications channel with the Kremlin.

In an interview aired on NBC on Sunday, Putin again flatly denied US intelligence agencies’ assessment that Russia meddled via hacking and other means in the US election to help Trump win.

He said there might have been non-Russian hackers from anywhere who had simply blamed Russia.

This charge – and even more damning suggestions that the Trump administration actually colluded in such an effort – are at the core of a highstakes probe by a US special counsel and congressional committees.