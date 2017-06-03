Law fails to curtail underage marriages in India

An increasing number of underage girls in India’s towns and cities are being married off, a study has revealed, challenging longheld assumptions that child marriage in the country is largely a rural phenomenon.

Child marriage is illegal in India, but it is deeply rooted and accepted in society, and remains widespread in parts of the country.

Data from the 2011 census shows more than five million girls were married before the legal age of 18 – a marginal decrease from 2001.

Yet while the number of underage brides has declined by 0.3% in rural areas since 2001, they have increased by 0.7% in urban parts, a report by the National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights and the charity Young Lives said.

Experts said these percentage figures appeared insignificant, but considering India had a population of 1.3 billion, this meant tens of thousands more underage girls had been married in towns and cities in the decade to 2011.

“What is interesting is that one didn’t expect a lot of the urban areas to figure in the high-incidence districts, especially around the big metros,” Renu Singh, Young Lives’ country director, said on Thursday.

“Also, it is surprising that in the 10- to 14-year age group, there are still large numbers of girls being married in urban areas.