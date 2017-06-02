‘Robocop’ ready to patrol streets of Dubai

A robotic policeman which can help identify wanted criminals and collect evidence has joined Dubai’s police force and will patrol busy areas in the city as part of a government programme aimed at replacing some human crimefighters with machines.

If the “Robocop” experiment is successful, Dubai Police says it wants the unarmed robots to make up 25% of its patrolling force by 2030. Clad in the colours of the Dubai Police uniform, the life-size robot, which can shake hands and perform a military salute, is the lighter side of a government plan to use technology to improve services and security before Dubai hosts Expo 2020.