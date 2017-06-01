Buy an affordable SUV and travel more

SPONSORED | It takes a lot to impress the South African SUV market, but the JMC Landwind 4×2 MT LUX SUV, proves that it is indeed possible.

Its launch, in 2014, acted as a milestone for the JMC Group in a South African market already saturated with an impressive variety of SUVs.

With competitive pricing, comprehensive specifications and modern design, the Landwind is a substantial addition to the JMC Company’s range and well-placed to take on the SUV brands long established in South Africa.

The Landwind is currently available in a 4×2 manual transmission luxury version and the top of the range 4×2 automatic transmission version.

Its 4G63S4T petrol engine, developed by Mitsubishi, is a transversely mounted, two-litre, four-cylinder inline, water-cooled, four-stroke power plant with an electronic control unit and turbocharger. It complies with the Euro IV Emission Standard, and develops an impressive 140kW at 5 500r/min and 250Nm of torque at between 2 800r/ min and 4 400r/min.

The Landwind SUV offers good build quality, performance and fuel consumption at a very reasonable price. It returns an excellent combined cycle fuel consumption rate of 8,5ℓ/100km, and effortlessly reaches a maximum of 185km/h, accelerating to 100 km/h in 11 seconds, according to the manufacturer’s figures.

Designed for both work and leisure, it offers a host of safety, security and comfort features, making it an ideal family car. Safety features include dual airbags, an anti-theft security system engine, audio park distance control warnings with three sensors, and child-safety locks on rear doors. In contrast to some other vehicles in its class, the rear passenger compartment offers a particularly generous amount of legroom, and comfortably seats three large adults.

Cost and after-sales service

At a cost of R249 880, it is very reasonably priced compared

with many traditional manufacturers’ vehicles. It comes with after-sales service options, including a three-year/100 000km warranty, a five-year/100 000km service plan and 24-hour roadside assistance.

This article was paid for by Landwind SA.