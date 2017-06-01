Kenya launches R42bn railway

Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta inaugurated its R42-billion Chinese-built railway yesterday, the country’s biggest infrastructure project since independence, aimed at cementing its role as the gateway to East Africa.

The red-and-white diesel train left from a gleaming new terminal in Mombasa, carrying Kenyatta, Chinese dignitaries and citizens from around the country on its maiden journey to Nairobi.

The five-hour trip will take less than half the time of a drive between the two cities, a hair-raising trip on a narrow road clogged with lumbering trucks, where accidents claim dozens of lives each year.

“Today we celebrate one of the key cornerstones to Kenya’s trans formation,” Kenyatta said at the inauguration ceremony.