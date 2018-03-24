The peaceful family suburb of Fernglen is situated along Cape Road, between Sunridge Park and the William Moffett Expressway. While there are a few shops in the vicinity, Fernglen is largely residential.

The majority of properties here are freestanding homes, with a few townhouse complexes, making the area ideal for families and retirees.

Carol Brand, a stay-at-home mom and housewife, who also does admin for her husband Jan’s financial services business, has lived in Fernglen for six years. What attracted her and her family to the area was the proximity to Alexander Road High School, which her two sons attended.

Carol says the area is very quiet and has many pensioners and retirees. “I’m starting to hear more children’s laughter as the retired folk move out, though.”

The houses in the area were all built about 40 years ago, “so the rooms are big enough for collecting clutter,” Carol says with a chuckle. She adds that most of the houses have been renovated over the years and now have high walls which replaced most of the lower boundary walls.

She says the drought has had a negative effect on the previously lush gardens and rolling lawns in the area, as has been the case across Nelson Mandela Bay, but residents remain committed to working together.

“The suburb is in a greenbelt and borders the Baakens Valley, so birdlife (guinea fowl in particular) is very prevalent. Cute bunnies are also often seen,” says Carol. She loves that their house is on a large plot.

“It has a huge swimming pool to do laps in. The rooms are big and the kitchen has a separate laundry. The garden is also stunning and has a fountain.”

An added attraction for homeowners is that Fernglen is so centrally located. It’s within easy reach of Greenacres and The Bridge, and you need simply nip down the William Moffett Expressway to reach shopping centres such as Moffett Retail Park, Moffett on Main, 17th Quarter, Walmer Park and the Fig Tree complex.

Explore

Because the area is so peaceful, many residents can be seen out and about with their families or walking their dogs. Young and old residents also enjoy playing squash at the nearby Londt Park Sports Club or participating in games and activities at the Parks Rugby Club.

Carol enjoys visiting The Pastryworks, a popular bakery, to buy decadent treats for her family.

“I would definitely recommend the area. It’s a very friendly suburb; we still know our neighbours’ names. It’s also conveniently close to Greenacres, Moffett Retail Park and Baywest,” she says.

Schools

Although there are no schools in Fernglen itself, there are many good ones nearby, including Herbert Hurd Primary School, Newton Park Primary School and Alexander Road High School in Newton Park, Sunridge Primary School Park and Framesby High School.

SHOP

The Pastryworks is a popular bakery in Stella Londt Drive. German-born owner, chef Ralph Gottschalk, has worked around the world and has a cooking school in Fernglen;

Sunridge Village, Greenacres, The Bridge, Moffett on Main, Moffett Retail Park, 17th Quarter and Walmer Park are not too far away if residents are looking for retail or speciality stores.

EAT

Cafe Capellini Restaurant and Cappuccino Bar, Sunridge Park: for great coffee and service;

San Fernando’s Grillhouse and Woodfired Pizzeria, Sunridge Park: for wood-fired pizza;

Nearby shopping centres such as Moffett Retail Park, Greenacres and The Bridge, as well as Walmer Park further along: for trendy cafes and a variety of fast food outlets.

SEE

The Londt Park Mini Trains: on the first Sunday of every month;

Londt Park Sports Club: for a variety of activities, such as squash, archery and a golf driving range;

The Baakens Valley: for mountain biking, walking the dogs or going for a stroll with the kids;

The Stella Londt Park Frail Care annual book sale: where visitors can buy books for as little as R5.