Port Elizabeth’s urban traditional music band Ikati Esengxoweni only sprung onto the music scene in 2016 and is already frequenting the Primavera Pro international festival lineup in Europe.

The band has been rocking stages with its unique urban sound and style for just more than two years now and is returning to perform at Primavera Pro in Barcelona, Spain in May. It will be at the international festival for the second time following its 2016 performance.

“We auditioned for the 2016 gig at the PE Opera House when the company Imexa held the auditions in 2015 but we were not an official group at the time,” band member Lark Wantu said.

At the time the group consisted of three members: Anam Manyati, Wantu and Ludwe Mgolombane, who is now focused on his solo career.

Wantu and Manyati last year auditioned for this year’s festival at the Lyric Theatre in Johannesburg.

In preparation for their the festival performance the duo has launched an online crowdfunding campaign being promoted through local appearances and performances next week.

On Thursday March 29,they will be at the Mandela Bay Development Agency’s public engagement with the creative and cultural industry at the Tramways.

‘We’re going to engage with the audience, and share info on how to support and pledge money and get rewards such as items from our clothing merchandise that we’re also launching,” Wantu said.

The following night (March 30) they will share the stage with The Parlotones band member Kahn Morbee at The Music Kitchen from 7.30pm. Seated tickets for the show are sold out, but general entrance is available at the door on the night.

To help the duo raise R200,000 to cover travel costs, accommodation, visa and conference fees, visit www.thundafund.com and donate to “Ikati Esengxoweni LIVE at Primavera 2018”.

As a treat for local fans before leaving for Spain Wantu and Manyati are set to release their single, Ikat Iphuma Engxoweni (The Cat Is Coming out of the Bag), which they are recording. Also on Ikati Esengxoweni’s full plate is a performance at the National Arts Festival in July.

Contact Ikati Esengxoweni on 074-211-3923, 074-716-9199 or e-mail ikati.esengxoweni@gmail.com