Summerstrand is known for its beautiful beaches, upmarket homes, vibrant student life and family-focused atmosphere.

It also hosts Port Elizabeth’s annual Splash Festival at Hobie Beach. Residents love the suburb’s central location and proximity to the main beachfront, Summerstrand Village, The Boardwalk Casino and Entertainment World and three Nelson Mandela University campuses. Even the airport is only a 10-minute drive away.

The suburb is also a popular choice for pensioners and retirees because of its accessibility and variety of retirement complexes nearby.

Port Elizabeth chef and 2012 MasterChef South Africa top six finalist, Khaya Kepe (nee Silingile), moved to Summerstrand from Joburg in July 2016 with her husband and young children.

“The area has great schools and character homes and is close to the beach, with lots of places of interest and things to do within walking distance,” she says.

Khaya, who also runs her own catering business called Dainty Bites, says she couldn’t be happier in the area.

“For me, the move was prompted by the fact that I wanted a better environment to raise my kids, where their school could be a walk away instead of having to spend hours in traffic. I love it here because of its pace. It’s chilled and relaxed. There’s more time for family and family stuff.”

Home sweet home

Khaya, who was born and raised in a small town in the Transkei, is now the food brand ambassador for Spar Eastern Cape and a food columnist for the Weekend Post.

Working full time again has led to some lifestyle changes for Khaya. “I’ve had to make the adjustment from having been a full-time mom to being a working mom who sometimes has to be away from home.” This means taking advantage of the time she has at home with her husband and two small children (a boy and a girl) in the home she loves.

“Our home is spacious and we have a yard. For someone coming from Joburg, where most homes – especially in complexes – don’t have much yard space, that is a big improvement. I love the big yard. My kids get to be kids and they can run, play and just have fun,” she says.

Khaya’s favourite place in their home is the lounge. “My lounge is so comfortable. It’s the perfect chill space for games and family time.”

When she’s not working, she enjoys taking on projects at home.

“I like to dabble in some DIY. I’m always on the hunt for great pieces that I can upcycle and add to the house. And if I’m not covered in paint I’m usually covered in dough because I like to bake – it de-stresses me.”

Neighbourhood gems

While Summerstrand is a popular destination for holiday-makers and locals from other parts of the city, there are several spots in the area that Khaya particularly enjoys visiting with her children.

“We love Something Good Roadhouse. My kids live for that place because we’re right on the beach and they still get to play and enjoy good food.”

The Boardwalk is another favourite spot, with her kids visiting the arcade almost every weekend.

Bayworld is also high on the family’s list of places to visit. “My son loves dinosaurs, so once in a while we have to go and see the dinosaurs and penguins.”

Khaya says many of the places they like to visit in Summerstrand were recommended by friends and other residents. The area has always been very popular, but she says she’s looking forward to Port Elizabeth’s upcoming waterfront development as it will be easily accessible from Summerstrand and from Humewood.

Perfect Sunday

While Khaya loves the tranquillity of the area and enjoys walks on the beach with her family, she also treasures the time they spend at home.

“The perfect Sunday for me would feature the kids playing outside with me in the kitchen cooking or baking. Then we’d all gather together to share a meal and play games,” she says.

“I would highly recommend Summerstrand to anyone looking for a place to live. It’s tranquil. If that’s what you’re looking for, then Summerstrand is the perfect place for you.”

SEE:

• The Boardwalk Casino and Entertainment World has plenty to offer residents, including a casino, movie theatre, various stores, a games centre and an amphitheatre which features a regular line-up of comedy and music acts.

• Residents frequent the nearby Humewood Golf Club to enjoy a round of golf.

• Visitors can observe underwater creatures, snakes and other reptiles and get a glimpse into Port Elizabeth’s fascinating past at Bayworld and its museum.

• With various spots to choose from, swimmers, surfers and watersports enthusiasts are spoilt for choice.

• Residents frequent the nearby Humewood Golf Club to enjoy a round of golf.

• Visitors can observe underwater creatures, snakes and other reptiles and get a glimpse into Port Elizabeth’s fascinating past at Bayworld and its museum.

• With various spots to choose from, swimmers, surfers and watersports enthusiasts are spoilt for choice.

EAT:

• De Kelder Restaurant: for excellent food and service

• Blue Waters Cafe: for tasty meals on the beachfront

• Ginger Restaurant: for modern fine dining

• La Kouzina: for an eclectic menu

• Something Good Roadhouse: for great burgers and beautiful views

• Company Social Brasserie: for craft beers and cocktails

• Barney’s Tavern: for drinks and great sea views

• Yi Pin Restaurant: for delicious Asian cuisine

• Charlie’s Pizza and Pasta: for great family-friendly dining

SHOP:

Summerstrand Village offers a relaxed, easy and convenient seaside shopping experience as well as quick breakfast, brunch and lunch takeaway options.

For those looking to escape the casino and entertainment area, The Boardwalk Casino and Entertainment World also offers fashion stores, jewellery and craft shops as well as books at a steal at Bargain Books.