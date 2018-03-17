Pupils stage anti-crime protest after murder of school secretary
Pupils described a Port Elizabeth school secretary who was gunned down at her home on Sunday as a mother figure at a silent protest against crime yesterday.
Nosipho Mabusela, 53, and her husband, Vukile, 59, were attacked by three men on Sunday night and Nosipho was shot dead.
Her murder prompted an anti-crime silent protest by the school’s pupils which was also to honour Mabusela’s life.
Mabusela was the secretary for the Lungisa High School in KwaDwesi.
Pupil Siphosethu Somdlaka, 20, said the entire school was devastated by the attack.
“We are very hurt by what happened to Mrs Mabusela. To us she was more than a secretary, she was also our mother,” Somdlaka said.
She said Mabusela had had a happy soul and had always encouraged discipline and focus among the pupils.
Lungisa High School pupils are currently participating in a silent protest against violence and crime, after their school secretary was brutally murdered at her home, Yolanda Palezweni reports.
Read more here: https://t.co/igLzQ8GC1c pic.twitter.com/rEyLo1qLoV
— HeraldLIVE (@HeraldPE) March 16, 2018
“Mrs Mabusela was everything to us.
“She was an easy person to talk to and in her memory, we promise to study hard and pass, as she would have loved that.”
Somdlaka said Mabusela deserved justice.
“We want justice for her . . . she didn’t deserve what happened to her.”
Former pupil Aviwe Fezi, 21, said Mabusela had always been helpful.
“When I heard what happened to her I was shocked.
“I had to come and support the silent protest because of the wonderful person she was,” Fezi said.
Lungisa High teacher Ntomboxolo Jikolo said everyone at the school was still disturbed by the attack.
“We have been having sleepless nights ever since her death,” Jikolo said.
A memorial service was also held to honour Mabusela’s 22 years at the school.
Her funeral will take place on Wednesday at the Motherwell 4B community centre.
Meanwhile, police have arrested two men in connection with Mabusela’s murder.
They appeared in the Motherwell Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.
The case was postponed to next week for a bail application.
