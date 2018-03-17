Pupils stage anti-crime protest after murder of school secretary

Pupils described a Port Elizabeth school secretary who was gunned down at her home on Sunday as a mother figure at a silent protest against crime yesterday.

Nosipho Mabusela, 53, and her husband, Vukile, 59, were attacked by three men on Sunday night and Nosipho was shot dead.

Her murder prompted an anti-crime silent protest by the school’s pupils which was also to honour Mabusela’s life.

Mabusela was the secretary for the Lungisa High School in KwaDwesi.

Pupil Siphosethu Somdlaka, 20, said the entire school was devastated by the attack.

“We are very hurt by what happened to Mrs Mabusela. To us she was more than a secretary, she was also our mother,” Somdlaka said.

She said Mabusela had had a happy soul and had always encouraged discipline and focus among the pupils.

Lungisa High School pupils are currently participating in a silent protest against violence and crime, after their school secretary was brutally murdered at her home, Yolanda Palezweni reports. Read more here: https://t.co/igLzQ8GC1c pic.twitter.com/rEyLo1qLoV — HeraldLIVE (@HeraldPE) March 16, 2018

“Mrs Mabusela was everything to us.

“She was an easy person to talk to and in her memory, we promise to study hard and pass, as she would have loved that.”

Somdlaka said Mabusela deserved justice.