Plans to revive agri projects
New business model mooted, writes Siyamtanda Capa
After losing millions of rands in failed community agriculture projects, the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality wants to plough more money into reviving them.
Only one of the seven hydroponics projects that the city helped start from 2003 is still operational.
The municipality believes that by adopting a new business model, the farming projects could be revived.
Plans are afoot to establish a trust to investigate the viability of the projects, source funding and oversee the running of the farms.
The city’s economic development, agriculture and tourism portfolio committee this week agreed to establish the trust.
It will comprise various role players such as representatives from the Nelson Mandela University, the departments of land reform and rural development, the private sector and the farmers’ association.
Called the Urban Agriculture Crop Production Trust, it will be responsible for governance and sourcing money.
Its first task, however, will be to draw up a business plan for the projects.
Part of the plan is to restore the Tati project on the outskirts of Uitenhage, on which R6.5-million was spent.
The project has long been in ruins, with the structures damaged and deserted.
Where the Bloemendal hydroponics project used to be is a bare piece of land with overgrown vegetation and no evidence that tunnels were once there.
About R1.3-million was spent on the Bloemendal project.
The Walmer hydroponics project was demolished and the land is now used as a sports field.
The Enjongweni project in Motherwell is in complete ruins.
The municipality has in the past spent about R1.5-million on the Sandile Agricultural Co-op in Kwazakhele and the Masibulele Co-op in Despatch. Both are no longer operational.
Of all the community agriculture projects, only the Emmanuel Haven Farm in Motherwell is thriving. The project is run with the help of an NGO.
In a report tabled to the economic development, agriculture and tourism committee, economic development boss Anele Qaba wrote that the cooperative model had proved ineffective.
“In terms of the operation and management the following models were observed: Infighting among members, lack of management skills, low level of literacy and lack of commitment,” Qaba wrote.
He said theft, vandalism and the drought had also contributed to the collapse of the projects.
Qaba said while the primary aim was to ensure food security, the ultimate goal of the projects was to supply the commercial market.
Qaba said they hoped to erect more hydroponics tunnels and even place them in between some houses.
He said they would use any available open space the municipality was not able to use for housing.
“We want them to be commercially viable. One of the problems is that there are not enough hydroponics projects to support the market and we want them to produce in bulk,” Qaba said.
“My view is that if you want to properly provide the market you cannot have a small harvest.
“What we want to get right from the start is the business model. We have put a lot of money into these projects and we cannot just keep giving money to the same people who messed them up,” Qaba said.
The committee agreed to request the city to make money available for the revival of the projects in the 2018-19 financial year.
Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber chief executive Nomkhita Mona said the success of the projects depended entirely on the business model.
“The sustainability of such projects depends largely on the business model used, skills levels of the participants, as well as the operations management.”
Asked if the metro should even consider bringing back the projects, Mona said: “Agricultural projects are critical as long as there are markets for the produce.
“The city should consider and examine the viability of the proposed projects.
“It would be useful if the lessons from previous failed projects could be considered.”
|
Using WhatsApp? Join our WhatsApp community to get your free daily news brief and breaking news alerts on your phone! Simply add HeraldLIVE’s number, +27 66 354 7020, as a contact to your phone. You will not be able to receive our WhatsApp updates unless we’re a contact. Then send us a WhatsApp message with your name, surname and the word NEWS. For more information click here.