Plans to revive agri projects

New business model mooted, writes Siyamtanda Capa

After losing millions of rands in failed community agriculture projects, the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality wants to plough more money into reviving them.

Only one of the seven hydroponics projects that the city helped start from 2003 is still operational.

The municipality believes that by adopting a new business model, the farming projects could be revived.

Plans are afoot to establish a trust to investigate the viability of the projects, source funding and oversee the running of the farms.

The city’s economic development, agriculture and tourism portfolio committee this week agreed to establish the trust.

It will comprise various role players such as representatives from the Nelson Mandela University, the departments of land reform and rural development, the private sector and the farmers’ association.

Called the Urban Agriculture Crop Production Trust, it will be responsible for governance and sourcing money.

Its first task, however, will be to draw up a business plan for the projects.

Part of the plan is to restore the Tati project on the outskirts of Uitenhage, on which R6.5-million was spent.

The project has long been in ruins, with the structures damaged and deserted.

Where the Bloemendal hydroponics project used to be is a bare piece of land with overgrown vegetation and no evidence that tunnels were once there.

About R1.3-million was spent on the Bloemendal project.

The Walmer hydroponics project was demolished and the land is now used as a sports field.

The Enjongweni project in Motherwell is in complete ruins.

The municipality has in the past spent about R1.5-million on the Sandile Agricultural Co-op in Kwazakhele and the Masibulele Co-op in Despatch. Both are no longer operational.