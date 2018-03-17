Mystery illness spoils school outing

Almost 100 pupils come down with fever and red lumps after resort trip, writes Tremaine van Aardt

What was meant to be a fun outing for Paterson High School pupils turned to misery after almost 100 pupils contracted an infection which saw their upper bodies riddled with lumpy protrusions.

About 100 pupils across the high school were affected on Wednesday and were treated the following day by officials from the Department of Health. Principal Sivan Pillay said the situation had arisen following an annual school outing to Three Pools resort. Two of the worst-affected were Grade 8 pupils and cousins Mekayla Jaggers, 15, and Chloe Carels, 13, who were discharged from Livingstone Hospital yesterday. This came after the pair started vomiting profusely on Thursday. Chloe’s mother, Megan Carels, said when the pair returned home on Wednesday they had started showing flu-like symptoms. “We all live in the same house. “On Thursday, the fever got worse and they started vomiting, so we rushed to Livingstone Hospital, where they were kept overnight on a drip because their throats were also starting to swell. “They were discharged and given a course of antibiotics. But the cause of the infection or what it actually is couldn’t be determined. “Both of them are still suffering from fever and we don’t know why.” Several parents blamed the infection on food poisoning as a result of food from a popular fast food outlet. The mother of a Grade 9 pupil, Pearl Ysterhout, said: “The infection didn’t come on straight afterwards.

"It was only that night my son started complaining about stomach cramps, feeling feverish and these red lumps started appearing on his arms. "The only logical thing I can think of is that it was caused by the [food] they had. If it was an airborne-disease then I'm sure all of the children would have been affected. "I'm sure the ones who were affected were those who ate the lunch packs." Almost all of the infected pupils have since made a full recovery, according to Pillay. He went on to allay rumours that the infection was as a result of the food provided to children. "We are not sure about the cause of the infection. But it was definitely not the food, as more than half the teachers and myself included didn't have any, yet we were also affected. "We suspect that it might have been caused by an airborne infection, the grass or some type of insect. Or even a monkey might have left some sort of disease on the grass – it could be a whole host of things," Pillay said. "It looks a lot like a swollen mosquito bite but it is predominantly on the upper body. "An official from the municipality also contacted the school to say they would investigate the cause of the infection to ensure it does not happen again. However, the cause of the infection remains a mystery at this stage." Three Pools referred questions to the municipality. Municipal spokesman Kupido Baron failed to respond to questions regarding the cause of the infection, how far the municipality's investigation was and what they would do to contain the situation. Department of Health spokesman Sizwe Kupido also failed to respond to questions.