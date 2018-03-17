Missionvale complains about uncollected rubbish

As the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality embarks on an ambitious service delivery audit to gauge customer satisfaction, some residents in Missionvale have bemoaned appalling services in their area.

Their complaints were centred on frequent electricity cuts, overflowing sewerage and stormwater drains, rubbish that has not been collected, allegedly for months, and filthy streets.

“It’s a complete disgrace,” Nomalungelo Boo, 59, said.

“My biggest problem is the rubbish.

“I don’t even remember when last I’ve seen the municipal truck collecting rubbish in the [Greenfield] area because, as you can see, there are used baby diapers all over the place. I mean, look at all the flies. It’s so dirty.”

Another resident, Bettie Muggels, 49, said the last time she saw a refuse truck in the area had been in June last year.