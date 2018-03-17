Madibaz up against wall

Their backs to the wall, the FNB Madibaz rugby team are determined to give everything they have in their remaining two Varsity Cup matches to avoid relegation.

After the unfortunate events of Monday night at Madibaz Stadium in Port Elizabeth, when protesters stormed onto the field, causing the match to be abandoned in the 49th minute, the Nelson Mandela University outfit are preparing for their final two games.

They are up against Free State University in Bloemfontein on Monday and then complete their programme with another away fixture when they travel to Pretoria to take on UP-Tuks a week later.

Tuks won their first match of the season on Monday to move off the bottom of the log, beating Bloem team Central University of Technology.

With two rounds remaining, the Pretoria side now sit on seven points, one ahead of CUT and four clear of bottom-placed Madibaz.

After Monday’s game was abandoned, Stellenbosch, leading 19-0 at the time, were awarded the victory as Varsity Cup rules state that any match stopped in the second half will result in a win for the side that is leading at that stage of the game.

Coach David Maidza said the squad had no option but to put Monday’s events behind them as they placed their focus on the last two games.

“As we showed in the first half against Maties, we were competing in the exchanges and were in the game for most of the half,” he said.