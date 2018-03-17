Landmark truck facility opened

Boasting the latest developments in automotive technology and sustainable design, Port Elizabeth’s Billson Group yesterday inaugurated its landmark R110-million Billson Trucks facility in Deal Party.

The 6000m2 Volvo Trucks and UD Trucks dealership and service centre is situated at the entrance to Deal Party where it is expected to act as a catalyst for further development in the industrial zone.

Established in 1986, the Billson Group has been a UD Trucks franchised dealer since 2001 and recently became one of Volvo Trucks’ independent dealers.

“We developed this dealership to offer our customers world-class facilities and services. It has been specifically designed to improve vehicle flow and turn-around times, to ultimately give our customers as much uptime as possible, ” Billson Trucks owner and managing director Patrick Billson said.