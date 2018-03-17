Jonas calls for corruption fight

Survey shows SA has highest prevalence of economic crime among 23 countries

Corruption is rooted in the culture of organisations but South Africa has a unique chance to fight back, former deputy minister of finance Mcebisi Jonas said.

He also urged the public and private sector to join hands in combating corruption.

Jonas, who refused an alleged R600-million bribe by Ajay Gupta, was speaking at the Port Elizabeth release of PricewaterhouseCoopers’ Global Economic Crime Survey yesterday.

“Because of how big the problem of corruption has been, there is potential in South Africa to bring together the private sector, government and civil society to come up with solutions that will show the world how to deal with the issue,” Jonas said.

The Global Economic Crime Survey is conducted every two years to determine the level of economic crime across various sectors.

It polled 7 228 respondents across 23 countries and found that South Africa had the highest prevalence of economic crime, with 77% of organisations reporting cases.

This is up from the local average of 69% in 2016, and is far above the global average of 49%.

The most common problems were asset misappropriation, fraud committed by consumers and fraud relating to procurement processes.

But Jonas said corruption was beyond being systemic.

“There is big momentum to deal with the issues, but there is a counter-force to that too.

“We must not be naive to think the momentum is all positive. We can deal with it at micro level, but there’s a macro picture that must change.”

He emphasised the need for the government to play a part.

“Whether we like it or not, the momentum must be felt in government. It’s part of an ecosystem we have to build against corruption, fraud and state capture – but unless you have relentless effort from all three spheres, we are not going to solve the problem.”