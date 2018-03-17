East Cape MPL Mvenya aims to lead DA women

“There are not enough women’s voices in the DA. I want to change that.”

Veliswa Mvenya, 49, a DA MPL from the Eastern Cape, has her sights set on leading the DA Women’s Network (Dawn) after next Friday’s election.

A DA member for more than 18 years, she is vying for the top job against Western Cape Health MEC Professor Noma French Mbombo.

Dawn will be electing a national leader for the first time on the first day of the two-day DA Congress in Tshwane, which starts next Friday.

Should she beat Mbombo for the top spot, Mvenya wants to transform Dawn into an active, attractive and vibrant organisation that champions women’s causes.

“I’ve been working with various other organisations on women’s issues. I’ve been attending marches and picketing at courts, but not under the Dawn umbrella.

“I want to change that,” Mvenya said.

“I don’t think we have enough women’s voices in the DA as a whole. By having me as the leader of Dawn, I will change that.

“Maybe then, if the [mother body] sees us doing a good job as Dawn, they will see there are capable women who can lead,” she said.

Could another woman ever lead the DA again?

Mvenya believes it is definitely possible.