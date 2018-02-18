Uys to entertain as Evita and himself at Athenaeum

South African theatre icon Pieter Dirk Uys is bringing two of his solo shows to Port Elizabeth next week, starting with Evita Bezuidenhout and the Kaktus of Separate Development from Thursday February 22 to 24, followed by Echo of a Noise from Monday February 26 to 28.

With the changing of the country’s political leadership, you can be sure that master satirist Uys will have plenty of new material to share in both shows.

The first show is an out-and-out crowd pleaser as Uys’s best-known creation Evita Bezuidenhout returns to give her tongue-in-cheek commentary on this country’s political scene.

The character of Tannie Evita has been part of South Africa’s theatrical landscape since 1981 and Uys says this former apartheid ambassador in the Homeland of Bapetikosweti is now ensconced in the kitchens of Luthuli House where she cooks for reconciliation. In Echo of a Noise the audience sees a more personal side to Uys. In this provocative memoir, he sits on a barstool, wearing his black beanie and his “Almost Famous” sweatshirt, and fills the auditorium with his presence. This is Uys opening his heart and talking about his private and public life. Both shows will be at the Athenaeum in Athol Fugard (formerly Belmont) Terrace in Central. Tickets are R130, shows start at 7pm and booking is at Computicket.