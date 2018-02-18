‘Merchant of Venice’ a tribute to Themi
Port Elizabeth actress and director Helen Flax is presenting this year’s Shakespeare in the Park as a tribute to the late Themi Venturas, one of the city’s treasured actors who died last year.
Venturas, who often trod the boards of Bay stages, moved to KwaZulu-Natal some years ago but regularly visited the city of his upbringing to take part in theatre productions.
Venturas directed more than 500 stage productions but was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in April last year and died in September, aged 59.
Flax said she had hoped Venturas would have played the title role in The Merchant of Venice, which opens next week at the Mannville Open Air Theatre in St George’s Park.
“Themi first appeared at Mannville in 1973 and went on to become a highly acclaimed and respected South African impresario,” Flax said.
“We had planned for him to play Shylock in this 2018 production. Even after his diagnosis, he kept telling me he believed in miracles and that he would make it to the park in February. Tragically this was not the case.”
Flax – who often worked with Venturas on productions – – is directing the Shakespeare play, set in the Italian sea port in the era when it was a major trading hub.
“Many of his friends are giving of their time and expertise to this tribute, none more so than Clifford Kleb, whose friendship with Themi goes back to their army days in the ’80s. I am very honoured that he has stepped up to take on the role of Shylock that Themi was destined to play.”
Highly acclaimed
Highly acclaimed both locally and abroad, Themi’s “passion and style have shaped this year’s show”, she said.
As well as Kleb, Bay theatrical celebrities Lesley Barnard will play leading lady Portia while Leslie Speyers will play The Duke – and all three seasoned thespians knew and worked with Venturas.
“They are leading a dynamic team of talented young artistes in what is probably Shakespeare’s most controversial play,” Flax said.
Typically classified a comedy, there are darker themes as Shakespeare explores issues of racism and homosexuality that are as topical and relevant today as they were in the 16th century.
It contains the stirring speech on anti-semitism, for example, where Shylock asks “If you prick us, do we not bleed? If you tickle us, do we not laugh? If you poison us, do we not die? And if you wrong us, shall we not revenge?”
Although Shakespeare wrote the play in the late 1500s, Flax as director has transported the era into the relatively modern day, setting it in the 20th century.
Tim Collier (Antonio) and Bennie Gerber (Bassaniou) have strong roles, and Gemma Barnard (Jessica) has matured into a formidable triple threat.
Stalwarts Dennis Slattery (Old Gobbo), Ken Collier (Tubal) and Tanya Taylor (Nerissa) are not to be outdone, nor are Phillip Cowie (Graziano), Jamie-Lee Reynolds (Solania), Amy Huntly (Stefana) and Jonathan Minne (Salerio).
Park newcomers Sigqibo Kutase (Prince of Morocco), Matthew Hamilton (Launcelot), Ryan Campher (Lorenzo), Morne Rossouw (Leonardo), Siphosetu Puti (Balthasar), David Jordaan (Gaoler), Gabriella Jordaan (Gabriella) and dancers, Vicky Du Toit and Danielle Viljoen also are in the cast.
Bring along a picnic basket and drinks and, remember that this is an outdoor venue so bring mosquito repellant, a blanket or an umbrella, depending on the weather!
Tickets are R65 for adults and R40 for students and pupils and may be bought at the venue on the night. The box office opens at 6.30pm each night and the play starts at 7.30pm.
For more information or school block bookings, contact Helen Wilkins at helebel@telkomsa.net.