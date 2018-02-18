Port Elizabeth actress and director Helen Flax is presenting this year’s Shakespeare in the Park as a tribute to the late Themi Venturas, one of the city’s treasured actors who died last year.

Venturas, who often trod the boards of Bay stages, moved to KwaZulu-Natal some years ago but regularly visited the city of his upbringing to take part in theatre productions.

Venturas directed more than 500 stage productions but was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in April last year and died in September, aged 59.

Flax said she had hoped Venturas would have played the title role in The Merchant of Venice, which opens next week at the Mannville Open Air Theatre in St George’s Park.

“Themi first appeared at Mannville in 1973 and went on to become a highly acclaimed and respected South African impresario,” Flax said.

“We had planned for him to play Shylock in this 2018 production. Even after his diagnosis, he kept telling me he believed in miracles and that he would make it to the park in February. Tragically this was not the case.”

Flax – who often worked with Venturas on productions – – is directing the Shakespeare play, set in the Italian sea port in the era when it was a major trading hub.

“Many of his friends are giving of their time and expertise to this tribute, none more so than Clifford Kleb, whose friendship with Themi goes back to their army days in the ’80s. I am very honoured that he has stepped up to take on the role of Shylock that Themi was destined to play.”

Highly acclaimed both locally and abroad, Themi’s “passion and style have shaped this year’s show”, she said.

As well as Kleb, Bay theatrical celebrities Lesley Barnard will play leading lady Portia while Leslie Speyers will play The Duke – and all three seasoned thespians knew and worked with Venturas.