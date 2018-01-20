Anyway, in the heat of the jovial mood and loud conversations, one particular voice was screeching most audibly.

“Baby you can’t afford to add any more fat than what you’re already carrying.”

It was a piercing voice of a man and it almost abruptly ended a great evening of festive fun. We all heard him say it, and she knew it. Everything went south from there.

Besides the rude put-down, what really gripped us was what she divulged in the process of confrontation. With teary eyes, she told us how this was a norm in their relationship, and how she’d lost confidence as a result, especially because he did it in front of people.

We’ve been debating the kind of man that continuously puts down his wife deliberately. And were even more appalled at the kind of man that does so in front of his family and friends.

Don’t kill her confidence

What kind of a man openly kills the confidence of someone he claims to love, and worse, in the presence of his friends? What kind of friends would allow a friend to put his wife down on their watch? It should make you wonder what other things you’re unaware of that they allow each other to do without holding one another to any standard of accountability.

As part of our conversation in preparing for this column, we kept talking about what her role is in allowing him to treat her the way he does. But let’s deal with that towards the end of this input.

First, we believe that a man who belittles his partner and does so in public is nothing more than a small boy who happens to shave. You see, in order to belittle, you have to be little yourself.

It’s totally unacceptable for him to not only show such fundamental disrespect, but to speak words that consistently damage her self-confidence and identity just so he can feel better about himself.