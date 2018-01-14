Walmer restaurant Suki is a must-try

Fresh, colourful dishes served up in an effortlessly chic setting makes one of Port Elizabeth’s newest restaurants a must-try.

Suki, situated in what is rapidly becoming a foodie hub in the middle of Walmer, offers a variety of Asian cuisine that includes Japanese, Chinese and Thai.

A mid-week visit last week allowed my husband and I to try some of the best sushi we have had in Port Elizabeth for a while.

The appeal of the salmon roses (R28 for two pieces) and the prawn fashion sandwiches (R48 for four) lies in both their freshness and the manner in which they are crafted.

They taste good and it’s clear that only fresh, top quality ingredients are used.

In addition they are beautifully plated, making them a delight from both an aesthetic and taste perspective.

On the starter side, my husband also tucked into a bowl of chicken and sweetcorn soup (R32), which he said was one of the better soups he had ever had.

The starters came out quite promptly after we had ordered, something I was glad about as I had heard talk of rather tardy service from the new establishment.

Initially, I feared that we were in for a long wait as it was a good 10 minutes before a drinks order was taken.

That, however, was the only blip on the service side, with the waiter friendly but unobtrusive while also knowledgeable when it came to the food.

There is also a rather impressive-looking bar at Suki where cocktails are mixed up at an admirable rate.

While the bar is well stocked and the wine list fairly extensive, I was a little disappointed in the offerings when it came to wine by the glass.

There are just three options – a chenin blanc, a semi-sweet and a red. Perhaps it is a teething problem that will soon be sorted out, but in my case the options just weren’t good enough so I opted for a mojito (R36).