Port Elizabeth’s long-running Showtime Awards Revue celebrates its 28th anniversary this year with a second generation of young performers treading the boards.

Woodlands Dairy Showtime Let the Good Times Roll will be presented at the Little Theatre in Athol Fugard Terrace from January 22 to 27, in conjunction with Pemads.

Executive producer and writer Bob Eveleigh and director Siobhan Day have a young cast in this year’s development musical comedy revue which salutes the songs of the ’50s.

Their company of 22 includes a core cast of five girls and two boys with an average age of 17 plus five dancers and 10 pupils from Charlo Primary School and five guest stars in Tara-Jane Stern, Arthur Daniels, Serene Escola and speciality dancers Roche Merrick and Rebekah Calitz in jive and tango routines.

“We also have two second-generation Showtimers in this cast for the very first time – Neville Staples is a past performer in two editions of the revue and his daughter Angelica will also be in the production,” Eveleigh said.

“Longtime musical director Wayne Hughes has two sons – Jonathan, in the core cast, making his bow and Nicholas.”

The cast will bring to life classic show tunes originally sung by stars such as Teresa Brewer, Patti Page, Doris Day, Julie London, Connie Francis and many others, along with male voices such as Nat King Cole, Pat Boone, Elvis Presley, Sammy Davis Junior, Bing Crosby and Frank Sinatra.

Woodlands Dairy Showtime booking opens on January 11, with tickets R70 for adults and R50 for senior citizens, students and children.

Tickets for the awards nights on January 23 (juniors) and January 26 (seniors), are R70 and the performance on January 22, is a private house for senior citizens residences. The Thursday of the run is a sponsors and patrons night but some public seats are available at R50.

For the two public main nights, on January 24, and January 27, tickets are R70 for adults and R50 for senior citizens, students and children. Vouchers are obtainable from company members at reduced pricing of R60 and R40.

Usually, with Woodlands Dairy Showtime booking, any form of voucher or invitation letter must be exchanged at the Computicket box office at the PE Opera House. However, it is closed until January 18, so this year booking can also only be done by e-mailing Phrosné Phillips at phrosne01@gmail.com