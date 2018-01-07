Sunny skies lead to sizzling braais

“It’s best to put the frozen meat into the fridge the night before the braai to let it thaw at a safe temperature. With the heat we sometimes have during the day, leaving meat out of the fridge could be dangerous,” he says.

Be cautious when it comes to defrosting your meat for the braai, warns African Pride executive chef Auret Morolo.

African Pride executive chef Tamsyn Wells suggests making flavourful braaibroodjies or jaffles, filled with interesting combinations of tastes, such as:

Sometimes braais can take forever, so it’s great to share different nibbles while the meat is on the braai.

This includes eating outdoors and being South African – that means making a braai as three chefs from African Pride and Protea hotels by Marriott share.

With the beautiful summer days South Africans enjoy during January, and with so many having time because of the summer break from the office and school, it’s a great opportunity for outdoor living.

“It’s easy to portion and you get to offer your guests a variety of flavours by choosing different sauces and dips that they can flavour the meat with,” Wells said.

Chef Morolo also believes it’s best to keep salt out of marinades. “Salt draws juices out of the meat, and so it makes it tougher by the time the meat gets to the plate,” he explains.

In fact, his advice is to add seasoning as the meat is put onto the fire, not beforehand.

Use herbs on your meat: strong flavours from rosemary, bay leaves and thyme will enhance the taste of the meat.

Get the fire right

Arrange your coals so you have two levels: one that is higher and provides really hot temperatures – perfect for an initial grilling of the meat that will seal and lock in the juices; another, lower level of coals for milder heat, which you can use to allow the meat to cook at a slower pace, so ensuring the meat is cooked evenly throughout.

After the braai, you can still use the heat from the fire, and waffles cooked on low heat on the braai make for a great dessert.

Protea Hotel by Marriott uMhlanga executive chef Louis Esterhuyse enjoys his mielie pap braai waffles served with cinnamon and honey or with maple syrup and chopped nuts and a scoop of sweetcorn ice cream.

He explains how to make these uniquely South African waffles:

“Prepare traditional stiff mielie pap and, while it is still warm, scoop out enough to fill a cup.

“Place cling wrap on your working surface, and then take the pap out of the cup and put it onto the cling wrap. Flatten it gently and shape into a round shape, about an inch thick.

“Wet the handle of a wooden spoon, and press this into the pap mould to give you four evenly spaced lines. Turn the pap circle 90 degrees and do the same with the wet handle, so that you end up with a criss-cross Belgian waffle pattern.

“Keep the pap rounds at hand until you have cooked your meat and the heat of the fire is lower. Grill the pap on the braai until it becomes slightly crispy. Sprinkle with the topping – and enjoy!”