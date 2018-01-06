Relationship strategists Mo and Phindi say January is often a month for divorces. Do your homework however before you charge into that difficult arena

January is famous for so many things, good and bad. It’s a month of spiritual and emotional highs. We’re all recharged to approach the new year with renewed vigour.

Although many in our circles no longer talk openly about their new year resolutions, they still have mental targets to lose that weight, fight for that promotion, enrol for that extra qualification, save for that dream vacation, and so on.

anuary is also famous worldwide, and in South Africa no less, as the “divorce month”. That’s right! And this is confirmed by Statistics SA’s comprehensive report on marriage and divorce in South Africa.

After putting thoughts of divorce to the side over the holidays, unhappy husbands and wives are more likely to entertain thoughts of actually opening divorce proceedings in January.

It’s also part of new year resolutions – people wanting ways to make their lives better and, especially, not to deal with the issues they negotiated with the previous year, and go around in circles.

Google searches for phrases like “file for divorce”, and “divorce lawyers”, show a sharp spike in divorces in January. There are reasons why this month is generally known as divorce month to many family lawyers.

January is a popular month to go ahead with divorce partly because people do not wish to put their children or spouse through the trauma of a divorce over the holidays, and because the arrival of the new year prompts reflections and resolutions on the state of their marriage. As soon as New Year’s Day is over, then they are ready to start a new life – and be done with the marriage.

Some have been struggling with their marriage long before the holidays. If they have children, the holidays are supposed to be a magical time. So they commit to giving the kids one last happy holiday as an intact family.

The December holidays for some couples are also genuinely meant to give the relationship another fighting opportunity. However, by January, if it’s still not working, it’s time to move on.

Irresponsible behaviour

Then you have the blatantly irresponsible behaviour that spouses display over the festive season.

It’s been the second or third year in a row that he blows the whole bonus and December earnings in an irresponsible and unaccountable manner. As a result, he left on December 16, and only returned home on January 2, broke. There’s no money for groceries, monthly household expenses, or for the children returning to school.

Or she simply could no longer take the abuse from her in-laws, and a big fight ensued.

Based on many factors that constitute the overall frustration with the marriage, spouses begin to take stock. Unhappy spouses assess their situation and say to themselves, “I just can’t take another year like this”.

The holidays are also a time when emotions run high and if you are unhappy with or angry about in your marriage, the holidays may push those feelings to breaking point.

We’ve written about many facets of divorce in this column before. And having come from such backgrounds ourselves, we know how painful the experience is. While no one but you knows the challenges you face with your spouse, the point of this week’s column is to ask that you rethink your position.

Discuss it widely with family, friends, and especially the children where necessary. They pay the price equally, perhaps even more so than you. Seek spiritual guidance as well as the counsel of professional interventionists. Do everything possible, and within your power, to fight for your marriage.

Because one day you will have to answer some questions, either to yourself or your children.

Did you do everything you could to rehabilitate your marriage? Did you research, plan and prepare yourself emotionally, legally and financially for the divorce?

If someone were to candidly ask if this was the only thing left to do in your marriage, would you confidently answer “yes” with peace in your heart? Were you ready and prepared to adopt a new way of relating to your children? Can you turn your back on your partner without being angry, frustrated or hurt?

Get into the ring again

If you’re able to look each other in the eye feeling peace, with no hatred or resentment, you’re not ready to throw in the towel. Get into the ring again, and fight. If you still care, don’t let love fizzle without another round.

Throw everything in, for as long as there is willingness to fight on both sides. We appreciate that it’s difficult to get in the ring with someone who is not willing to fight. In that case, that’s when you rely heavily on third parties for help.

However, in the final analysis, it’s unwise to make life-changing decisions in the midst of emotional turmoil. If you’re still hurt by your spouse’s actions, allow yourself to get into the right head space first so that you’re able to see things for what they really are.

Don’t be another couple that makes January famous for being the divorce month.

File for divorce when you’ve done everything possible without success, or if your life, or those of your children, are threatened.

