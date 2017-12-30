Serve light and simple fare to welcome the New Year

Easy preparation makes for a relaxing time with friends, family

On New Year’s Eve I love having a relaxed evening at home with friends and family. I try not to go overboard with the food, and keep things light and simple so that the following day I don’t start the New Year with a load of dishes and cleaning up.

So, for me it’s always canapes and simple cocktails that don’t need too much work to put together. Here are a few great ideas I love playing around with.

They don’t take up too much time preparing and cleaning up the following day is a breeze.

Cheers and wishing you a Happy New Year…

Garlic Butter Prawn and Pineapple Skewers

Ingredients

3 tablespoons butter, divided

1/4 cup honey

4 large cloves garlic, crushed

2 tablespoon soy sauce

Juice of ½ a lemon

500 grams prawns, deveined and shelled with tail on

Salt and pepper to taste

½ pineapple, cut into cubes (1 cup)

Garnish:

Lemon slices

Fresh chopped parsley

Method:

Soak the wooden skewers for at least 20 minutes before cooking. Once soaked, arrange cleaned prawns onto skewers, alternating with pineapple pieces.

In a small pot over medium heat, melt 2 tablespoons of butter with the honey, garlic and soy sauce together. Stir until combined well and allow to simmer for 3-4 three to four minutes, or until beginning to thicken into a syrup.

Take off the heat and stir in lemon juice.

Season shrimp with salt and pepper. Using a brush, coat the honey garlic butter sauce on both sides of each prawn skewer.

Grill or braai prawns in on a grill brushed with remaining butter. Pour sauce over each side as you braai before turning 2-3 two to three minutes on each side.

Transfer to a platter and garnish with chopped parsley and some lemon slices. Serve immediately with any remaining sauce to use for dipping.

Easy Prawn and Avocado Dip Snack

Ingredients

2 x avocados

1 tsp lemon juice

220g tubs sour cream and chives dip

½ tsp Sriracha sauce

500g cooked prawns, peeled with tails intact

Garnish:

Lime wedges

Micro herbs

Method:

In a bowl mash avocado with a fork and sprinkle with some lemon juice to avoid discoloration. Stir in dip.

Drizzle with Sriracha then serve with cooked prawns, lime wedges and sprinkle micro herbs.

Pomegranate and Rosemary Spritzer

Ingredients

A bottle of Prosecco

60ml peach schnapps

4 teaspoons freshly squeezed lemon juice

½ cup pomegranate juice

500ml soda water

6-8 sprigs rosemary

1 fresh pomegranate

½ cup sugar

1 cup water

Method:

Add 1 cup of water to a small pan with 2-3 two to three sprigs of rosemary, bring to a boil. Add sugar to boiling water and stir until sugar dissolves. Remove from heat, strain rosemary leaves and set to cool.

Clean and de-seed pomegranate. Set seeds aside.

Pour Prosecco evenly into 4 four cocktail glasses.

Divide peach schnapps, rosemary simple syrup, lemon juice, pomegranate juice and soda water to each glass and stir.

Add pomegranate seeds to each glass. Allow the pomegranate seeds time to float to the top of the glass and garnish with one sprig of rosemary.

Sparkling Pink Wine Floats

Ingredients

6-8 scoops raspberry sorbet

1 bottle pink sparkling wine

Fresh raspberries for garnish

Method:

Place scoops of sorbet in large wine glass. Pour sparkling wine over the sorbet.

Top with raspberries.

Allow to melt while you sip or eat with a spoon.