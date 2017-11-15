Bay residents urged to use water sparingly despite heavy rains

Nelson Mandela Bay and its catchment areas received significant rainfall overnight but residents should still use water sparingly.

Releasing rainfall figures on Wednesday morning, South African Weather Office spokesman in Port Elizabeth, Garth Sampson, said they had recorded up to 64.4mm at the 3rd Avenue dip in Newton Park by 8am.

The popular Newton Park thoroughfare has been closed since 8pm Tuesday.

Municipal spokesman Kupido Baron said they would assess the closure of the 3rd Avenue dip area in Newton Park by 3pm today due to the persistent inclement weather.

In the catchment areas, 35mm was recorded at Joubertina, 40mm at Kareedouw and 35.8mm at Patensie.

“Numerous farmers from the Langkloof reported figures in excess of 60mm. This should give some good run-off for our dams. Effects on dam levels will only be known later this week,” Sampson said.

“This is by no means enough rain to break the drought. Use water sparingly.”

Elsewhere in the Bay, the weather office recorded 61.4 at the Flower Reserve, 56.2mm at the Port Elizabeth Airport, and 48.2mm at Fettes Road.

In Kwazakhele several houses were flooded.