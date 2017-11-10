Prisoner’s cash video goes viral

The trend of flaunting hard cash on social media seems to have made its way into a South African prison cell.

The Department of Correctional Services is investigating a security breach after a video of an inmate counting money in a cell went viral.

In the video‚ the inmate can be heard saying the R100 banknotes amount to R2 700.

This is the latest money-flaunting stunt to hit the internet after images of traffic officials and two actresses pretending to be eating a stack of money went viral.

The Correctional Services spokesman in Gauteng, Ofentse Morwane, said: “The department has noted with concern the video footage doing rounds on social media [showing] an offender counting money in a cell.”

He said the inmate had been identified and removed from a communal cell to a single cell while investigations continued.

-SowetanLIVE